Dutch capital hit by major outage on national power grid
March 27, 2015

Dutch capital hit by major outage on national power grid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 27 (Reuters) - A major power outage hit the Dutch capital Amsterdam and surrounding areas on Friday, as Dutch grid operator TenneT reported an overload on its power lines.

The ANP news agency said the outage covered large parts of the province of North Holland, including the nearby broadcasting centre of Hilversum.

Schiphol airport had a temporary outage and was operating on backup power, an airport spokeswoman said.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
