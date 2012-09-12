FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four injured in Dutch power plant explosion
September 12, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Four injured in Dutch power plant explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Four people were injured, one seriously, in an explosion at a gas-fired Nuon power plant in the Netherlands, a company spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman for Nuon, which is owned by Sweden’s Vattenfall, said the explosion happened while employees were working on the plant’s high voltage grid.

The plant was not operating at the time, she said.

It was unclear whether the explosion, at the plant in the town of Velsen Noord, 30 kilometres west of Amsterdam, had caused any damage to production. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; writing by Thomas Escritt; editing by James Jukwey)

