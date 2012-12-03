Political risks to watch in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, one of the few European Union leaders to survive an election during the euro zone crisis, formed a pro-EU, pro-austerity coalition with his close rival, Labour, after the general election on Sept. 12.

As a close ally of Germany and one of the few AAA-rated euro zone countries, Netherlands is expected to remain committed to a policy of fiscal discipline, although its coveted credit rating is at risk because of the weak economy and euro zone crisis.

COALITION AGREEMENT

Rutte and Labour leader Diederik Samsom agreed to budget cuts amounting to 16 billion euros ($21 billion) over the next four years, and structural reforms including a reduction in tax breaks on home loans.

Recent opinion polls show both parties have fallen sharply in popularity in the face of austerity measures, a deteriorating economy, rising unemployment, and the prospect of pension cuts.

What to watch:

- Whether both the lower and upper houses of parliament pass the budget cuts

- Public discontent over the weak economy, fall in house prices, and impact of austerity measures

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The Netherlands is expected to remain committed to tight fiscal policies to tackle the euro zone’s debt crisis. Like other euro zone countries, it must approve an EU fiscal treaty which will enshrine balanced budget rules in national law.

Parliament has been critical of euro zone bailouts in the past but has supported all such measures so far and is expected to approve the new Greek aid deal because the government parties have a majority. In his election campaign, Rutte promised voters the Netherlands would not give any more money to Greece.

What to watch:

- Political and public support for euro zone bailouts

- A credit downgrade now that both S&P and Moody’s have given the country’s rating a negative outlook

BUDGET DEFICIT

The 2013 budget, agreed by an ad hoc coalition in April after Rutte’s government fell, aims to bring the deficit down to 2.6 percent of GDP with 12 billion euros in tax rises and spending cuts. The extra 16 billion euros in cuts are expected to bring the deficit down to 1.4 percent of GDP by 2017.

What to watch:

- Implementation of agreed budget cuts

- Support for other reforms and spending cuts

- Strikes or protests over budget cuts

SOCIAL POLICIES

The Dutch are divided over immigration and the country’s international profile. The new government is expected to backtrack on some anti-immigration policies which were promoted by populist politician Geert Wilders.

However, the new coalition agreement states that face-covering garments such as Muslim veils will be banned in schools, public transport, hospitals, and government buildings, and anyone who wears such clothing, or who does not speak Dutch, will not be entitled to social security.

What to watch:

- Anti-immigration sentiment, especially over jobs