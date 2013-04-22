FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch detain student, close dozens of schools after shooting threat
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 22, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Dutch detain student, close dozens of schools after shooting threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 22 (Reuters) - Dozens of schools in the Netherlands were closed on Monday and thousands of students stayed at home after an anonymous poster on social media threatened a shooting spree, police said.

Police have detained a former student of the British School in the Netherlands in Leiden on suspicion of making the threat, national broadcaster NOS said.

The poster said he or she intended to “shoot my Dutch teacher and as many students as I can” in a school in Leiden.

“The municipality, police and public prosecutors take the case very seriously. It was decided to close all (local) schools above elementary level,” a police statement said.

The posting also showed a picture of a pistol.

Officials in Leiden and at the British School could not be reached for comment.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.