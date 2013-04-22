FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dutch hold student, close schools after shooting threat
April 22, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Dutch hold student, close schools after shooting threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds police confirmation of arrest)

AMSTERDAM, April 22 (Reuters) - Dozens of schools in the Netherlands were closed on Monday and thousands of students stayed at home after an anonymous person left a message on the Internet threatening a shooting spree, police said.

Police detained a former student of the British School in the Netherlands near Leiden on suspicion of making the threat, the force said in a statement.

The person who posted the message said they intended to “shoot my Dutch teacher and as many students as I can” at the school.

The posting also showed a picture of a pistol.

“The municipality, police and public prosecutors take the case very seriously. It was decided to close all (local) schools above elementary level,” a police statement said.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Andrew Heavens

