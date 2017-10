AMSTERDAM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A cargo ship was sinking after colliding with a container ship in the North Sea on Wednesday and a rescue operation was under way, Dutch news agency ANP cited the Dutch coastguard as saying.

It was unclear if the crew were still on board and where the ships were, ANP said.

An official at the Dutch coastguard declined to comment. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Louise Ireland)