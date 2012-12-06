FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch police, prosecutor discuss probe of Baltic Ace sinking
December 6, 2012

Dutch police, prosecutor discuss probe of Baltic Ace sinking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch police said on Thursday they were talking to the prosecutor’s office about whether they could investigate the sinking of the Baltic Ace cargo ship, which collided with another vessel in unclear circumstances.

“This incident took place out of our territorial waters,” said Jos Klaren, a spokesman for the Dutch police.

“We are discussing with the prosecutor’s office whether it is part of our jurisdiction.”

The Baltic Ace sank on Wednesday evening after it collided with a container ship in the North Sea, killing at least four crew members.

