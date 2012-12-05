Rotterdam port says not affected by ship collision in North Sea

AMSTERDAM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rotterdam Port’s activities are not affected by a ship collision in the North Sea, a spokesman for Europe’s biggest port told Reuters.

The collision between the Baltic Ace, a car carrier sailing under a Bahamas flag, and the Corvus J, a container ship from Cyprus, took place about 40-50 km (25-30 miles) from the Dutch port of Rotterdam in an important North Sea shipping lane, coastguard spokesman Peter Verburg said.

“It doesn’t have any consequences for the port, it is far away from the entrance to the port,” port spokesman Sjaak Poppe said. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Pravin Char)