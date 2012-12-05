FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch coastguard: cargo ship "almost certainly sunk" after collision
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 5, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch coastguard: cargo ship "almost certainly sunk" after collision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Dutch coastguard said the car carrier Baltic Ace “almost certainly has sunk” following a collision with a container ship in the North Sea on Wednesday evening.

The search and rescue of 24 crew from the Baltic Ace was under way, the coastguard added, saying that members of the crew were found on four life rafts.

Coastguard spokesman Peter Verburg said helicopters were pulling crew members out of four life rafts found near the scene of the collision. It was unclear if anyone was missing, he said.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb and Michael Roddyh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.