Snow blankets Netherlands, disrupting air traffic
December 7, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Snow blankets Netherlands, disrupting air traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Heavy snow and strong winds caused more than 100 flight cancellations at Amsterdam’s international airport on Friday.

The Dutch Meteorological Institute said 10-15 centimetres of snow was expected in the Netherlands.

Flights were cancelled from the Dutch capital to cities in Britain, Germany, France and Denmark and the Czech Republic. Many other flights were delayed because of the bad weather.

Train and bus service was also disrupted, but delays were less serious than authorities had predicted. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jon Boyle)

