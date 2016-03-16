FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netherlands requests Dutch citizens' Swiss bank data
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 6:34 PM / a year ago

Netherlands requests Dutch citizens' Swiss bank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 16 (Reuters) - The Netherlands has requested information on Dutch account holders at Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse, making use of a new bilateral agreement to crack down on tax avoidance, a Dutch finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Finance ministry spokeswoman Lindy van Galen said there was no concrete information that had led to the requests made via Swiss authorities regarding the accounts at the two banks.

“If you have savings, whether in Switzerland or the Netherlands, you have to pay taxes on them,” she said. “There was no possibility of checking in Switzerland in the past, but now we have an agreement with Switzerland.”

Dutch authorities have been stung in recent years by claims that they have not cracked down on tax avoidance and have pledged to take more action. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.