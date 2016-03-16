Netherlands requests Dutch citizens' Swiss bank data

AMSTERDAM, March 16 (Reuters) - The Netherlands has requested information on Dutch account holders at Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse, making use of a new bilateral agreement to crack down on tax avoidance, a Dutch finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Finance ministry spokeswoman Lindy van Galen said there was no concrete information that had led to the requests made via Swiss authorities regarding the accounts at the two banks.

“If you have savings, whether in Switzerland or the Netherlands, you have to pay taxes on them,” she said. “There was no possibility of checking in Switzerland in the past, but now we have an agreement with Switzerland.”

Dutch authorities have been stung in recent years by claims that they have not cracked down on tax avoidance and have pledged to take more action. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Susan Fenton)