Dutch tax treaties mean big losses for emerging nations -study
June 11, 2013 / 1:37 PM / 4 years ago

Dutch tax treaties mean big losses for emerging nations -study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

THE HAGUE, June 11 (Reuters) - The use of the Dutch tax system by multinational corporations causes 771 million euros ($1.02 billion) in annual lost tax revenue in 28 developing countries, a report on Tuesday showed.

The losses are the result of dual taxation treaties between the countries and the Netherlands, said the Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations, a group seeking to stop tax avoidance.

The report comes amid a growing international debate about tax avoidance by major corporations and the impact on developing countries.

Thousands of foreign companies have established shell companies for their global operations in the Netherlands, which does not charge a withholding tax on royalties and interest earned by foreign subsidiaries.

The Netherlands has tax treaties with 93 countries, and some of these also eliminate taxes on dividends, enabling companies to substantially lower their effective tax rates.

At least 8,500 companies have special purpose “letter box” companies in the Netherlands. In 2010, 278 billion euros in dividends, royalties and interest were channelled through so-called special purpose vehicles, said another report released on Tuesday.

The report by Amsterdam University’s Centre for Economic Research (SEO), which will be used in a parliamentary debate on tax avoidance, said the companies create roughly 13,000 jobs and generate 3-3.4 billion euros in annual income for the Dutch economy through taxes, wages and services.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by Stephen Nisbet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
