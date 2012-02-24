Dutch seek EU Court's view on utility unbundling

* Supreme Court asks European Court of Justice to assess law

* In 2010, a court ruled the legislation violated EU law

AMSTERDAM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Dutch Supreme Court said on Friday it had asked the European Court of Justice to assess whether a Dutch law forcing utilities to split their production and supply arms from their networks complied with European Union legislation.

Dutch utilities have either completed or are in the process of carrying out that separation.

Essent, Eneco, and Delta, three of the country’s biggest utilities, brought a case against the 2007 legislation requiring energy utilities to spin off their network grids from the production and commercial activities in order to encourage competition.

Some utilities and analysts in the Netherlands objected to the law and said it would weaken Dutch companies, making them attractive takeover targets for foreign companies.

In 2010, a court ruled the Dutch legislation did not comply with EU law, but the Dutch state then appealed to the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court has sent questions to the European Court of Justice to ask them for their interpretation of the (Dutch) law,” a spokeswoman for the Supreme Court told Reuters.

One of the questions the High Court wants answered is whether the reasons behind the introduction of the Dutch unbundling law, such as promoting a transparent functioning of the energy market, are proportional to the limitations to free movement of capital it imposes, the court said in a statement.

Dutch utilities Essent and Nuon have already split their production and supply arms from their network divisions ahead of the Dutch legal requirement do so by 2011, and after deciding in 2008 to pursue alliances with foreign partners.

Germany’s RWE bought the production and delivery arm of Essent, while Sweden’s Vattenfall scooped up Nuon. The network arms of the two companies were spun off and remain in public hands.

“We feel that as an integrated company we can be more efficient,” an Eneco spokesman said. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac and Tjibbe Hoekstra; editing by James Jukwey)