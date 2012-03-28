FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Duvel ups dividend, sees higher profits in 2012
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 28, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 6 years

Duvel ups dividend, sees higher profits in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - Belgian brewer Duvel Moortgat said it would increase its dividend after its 2011 operating income rose by more than 20 percent.

The brewer of beers such as Duvel, Vedett and La Chouffe said that given the uncertain economic situation it was difficult to give exact forecasts for 2012 but it expected profit and revenue to grow.

The group said it would propose an increase in its gross dividend to 1.45 euros per share from 1.30 euros last year.

Operating income for 2011 was 171 million euros, 20.7 percent higher than in 2010. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Erica Billingham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.