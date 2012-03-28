Duvel ups dividend, sees higher profits in 2012

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - Belgian brewer Duvel Moortgat said it would increase its dividend after its 2011 operating income rose by more than 20 percent.

The brewer of beers such as Duvel, Vedett and La Chouffe said that given the uncertain economic situation it was difficult to give exact forecasts for 2012 but it expected profit and revenue to grow.

The group said it would propose an increase in its gross dividend to 1.45 euros per share from 1.30 euros last year.

Operating income for 2011 was 171 million euros, 20.7 percent higher than in 2010. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Erica Billingham)