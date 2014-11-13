BRIEF-DVB Bank says 9-month net income after taxes down 29.0 pct to 58.1 mln euros

Nov 13 (Reuters) - DVB Bank SE :

* 9-month consolidated net income before taxes was down 24.5 pct, to 72.6 million euros(9 months 2013: 96.2 million euros)

* 9-month net fee and commission income of 73.2 million euros (9 months 2013: 79.0 million euros) was down 7.3 pct on previous year’s figure

* Concluded a total of 122 new transactions during period ending Sept. 30 with aggregate volume of 4.0 billion euros(9 months 2013: 101 transactions with a volume of 2.7 billion euros)

* 9-month net interest income after allowance for credit losses of 134.0 million euros was up slightly year-on-year (9 months 2013: 129.0 million euros)

* Consolidated net income after taxes was down 29.0 pct, to 58.1 million euros

