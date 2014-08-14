FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dvb Bank reports H1 consolidated net income before taxes of EUR 41.4 mln
#Financials
August 14, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dvb Bank reports H1 consolidated net income before taxes of EUR 41.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dvb Bank SE : * Says H1 consolidated net income before taxes of EUR 41.4 million * Says H1 total interest income declined by 7.9%, from EUR471.9 million to

EUR434.7 million * Says at EUR 105.0 million, H1 net interest income decreased by 9.6%

year-on-year (H1 2013: EUR 116.2 million) * Says H1 net income after taxes was down 45.3%, to EUR 31.7 million (H1 2013:

EUR 57.9 million) * Says as at 30 June 2014 tier 1 ratio 19.4% and total capital ratio 21.1% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

