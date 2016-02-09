Philippine president orders merger of two state-run lenders

MANILA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The president of the Philippines has signed an executive order for the merger of two state-run banks, creating the nation’s second-biggest lender by assets after BDO Unibank Inc.

President Benigno Aquino approved the merger of Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Land Bank of the Philippines, subject to consent from the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp and the central bank.

The merger is aimed at creating a more efficient and financially viable institution that would continue supporting the government’s economic growth agenda, Aquino said in his order published by a local daily newspaper on Tuesday.

The two banks had combined assets of about 1.61 trillion pesos ($33.5 billion) at the end of September, central bank data showed. That compared with the 1.88 trillion peso assets of BDO, controlled by the nation’s wealthiest man, Henry Sy.

The third- and fourth-biggest banks were Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co with 1.37 trillion pesos, and Bank of the Philippine Islands with 1.16 trillion pesos.

The president’s approval comes as both chambers of Congress failed to act on bills seeking to merge the banks.

Aquino has directed the finance and budget departments to inject at least 30 billion pesos into the merged entity, to be sourced from existing funds if allowed by law, or to be included in future national budgets.

Land Bank, created in 1963, uses profit from commercial banking operations to finance government development initiatives in agriculture and agrarian reform.

DBP, which emerged from the reorganisation of a government-owned company in 1958, also operates as a commercial bank focused on infrastructure, logistics, social services, the environment and small and mid-sized enterprises. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Christopher Cushing)