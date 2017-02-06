MUMBAI Feb 6 India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
Ltd expects its margins to improve in the March
quarter as prices of the sweetener rise due to a production
shortfall, said a senior company official.
"Monthly average sugar realisation has been rising. The
fourth quarter will be better than the third quarter," Chief
Financial Officer Vijay Banka told Reuters on Monday.
Dwarikesh Sugar, which operates mills in the northern state
of Uttar Pradesh, is likely to produce 276,000 tonnes of the
sweetener in the 2016/17 crop year ending on Sept. 30, up 11.4
percent from a year earlier due to higher availability of sugar
cane, he said.
In the third quarter that ended on Dec. 31, 2016, the
company's margins jumped to 25.6 percent from 9.7 percent a year
ago due to higher production and as sugar prices rose on
expectation of a drop in production in Maharashtra, he said.
Sugar prices have risen 4.4 percent so far in 2017.
The western state of Maharashtra is the country's second
biggest sugar producer after Uttar Pradesh. Its production is
expected to drop more than 45 percent in 2016/17.
