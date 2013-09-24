FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-D.Wohnen share placement at 13.05-13.10 euros - traders
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2013 / 6:58 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-D.Wohnen share placement at 13.05-13.10 euros - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to the text

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A 4.8 percent stake in German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen is being placed at 13.05-13.10 euros a share, traders familiar with the placement said on Tuesday.

UBS is acting as bookrunner for the transaction, the traders added.

Shares in Deutsche Wohnen closed at 13.55 euros on Monday, giving the company a market value of around 2.3 billion euros ($3.1 billion). ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.