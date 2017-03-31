FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Mail delivery firm DX Group in talks to buy John Menzies' unit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 31, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 5 months ago

Mail delivery firm DX Group in talks to buy John Menzies' unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Mail delivery firm DX Group Plc said it was talks to buy airport services and logistics group John Menzies' distribution division in a cash-and-stock deal.

DX Group proposed to pay 60 million pounds ($74.8 million) in cash and issue of new ordinary shares representing 80 percent of DX's issued share capital after the deal closes, the companies said in a statement.

The companies said they expected the cash- and debt-free transaction to complete in the summer, but warned that there can be no certainty that a transaction would occur. ($1 = 0.8021 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.