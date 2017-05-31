FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DXB Entertainments appoints new CEO
May 31, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 3 months ago

DXB Entertainments appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Former chief executive of Arab Media Group Mohamed Almulla has been appointed CEO of theme park operator DXB Entertainments, effective immediately.

He replaces Raed Al Nuaimi, who was named on Monday as the chief executive of a new entity to lead a group that will manage multibillion-dollar development projects across Dubai Holding , the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler, and reral estate developer Meraas Holding.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman

