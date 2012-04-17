FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-SAC Capital Asia head Luo to join hedge fund Dymon
April 17, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-SAC Capital Asia head Luo to join hedge fund Dymon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 17 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Dymon Asia Capital has hired former SAC Capital Asia head Jay Luo to oversee risk management and operations for its $2.85 billion hedge fund assets.

Luo will join as president and partner in June and be based in Hong Kong, Jason Eng, Dymon’s chief compliance officer, confirmed to Reuters in an e-mail, adding the appointment was subject to regulatory approvals.

Bloomberg first reported the news.

Luo has quit Steven A. Cohen’s $14 billion firm after ten years, two sources told Reuters on Friday, in one of the most high-profile departures for some years in the regional hedge fund industry.

