April 17, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Ex-SAC Capital Asia head Luo to join hedge fund Dymon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, April 17 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Dymon Asia Capital has hired former SAC Capital Asia head Jay Luo to oversee risk management and operations for its $2.85 billion hedge fund assets.

Luo will join as president and partner in June and be based in Hong Kong, Jason Eng, Dymon’s chief compliance officer, confirmed to Reuters in an e-mail, adding the appointment was subject to regulatory approvals.

Bloomberg first reported the news.

Luo has quit Steven A. Cohen’s $14 billion firm after ten years, two sources told Reuters on Friday, in one of the most high-profile departures for some years in the regional hedge fund industry.

He had helped build SAC Capital’s Asia business.

Dymon’s assets include about $2.5 billion in its macro hedge fund, which has grown from $113 million since its launch in 2008 to become one of Asia’s biggest hedge funds.

Macro hedge funds focus on major economic trends and events and bet wherever they see value, including on stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities and derivatives markets.

Last year, Dymon’s macro fund generated a return of 20 percent. The fund is down about 2 percent so far in 2012.

By comparison, macro hedge funds, as measured by the Eurekahedge Asia Macro index, gained 0.6 percent in 2011 and are up about 1 percent in 2012.

