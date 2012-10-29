FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Dymon launches pvt equity fund with Temasek unit's backing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Dymon Asia Capital is branching out to the private equity world, launching a fund with backing from a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, a company email obtained by Reuters shows, indicating an uncommon move by a hedge fund.

The firm aims to raise S$300 million ($246 million) for Dymon Asia Private Equity (DAPE), Keith Tan, Dymon’s managing partner told clients in an email this month.

Tan did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
