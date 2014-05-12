FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dymon gets $500 mln from Temasek to seed hedge funds
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

Dymon gets $500 mln from Temasek to seed hedge funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - Singapore-based asset manager Dymon Asia Capital has received commitment worth $500 million from Temasek Holdings to jointly invest in hedge funds, Dymon said in a statement on Monday.

The first investment from the venture will be in Port Meadow Fund to be managed by SAC Capital portfolio manager Carl Vine. The long/short equity hedge fund is expected to be launched in the second quarter.

The new seeding venture is led by Dymon President Jay Luo and Managing Director Ben Freischmidt.

Dymon, set up by Danny Yong - a former founding partner and chief investment officer of Abax Global Capital - is one of east Asia’s biggest home-grown hedge fund companies with about $4 billion worth of assets under management.

Temasek spokesman Stephen Forshaw confirmed the contents of the statement. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.