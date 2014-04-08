FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pachinko operator Dynam planning Japan casino with Asian partner
April 8, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Pachinko operator Dynam planning Japan casino with Asian partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Pachinko hall operator Dynam Japan Holdings is in talks with several Asian casino operators to build a casino in Japan as the country readies to debate a bill that would legalise casino gambling.

Yoji Sato, Dynam’s chairman and one of Japan’s wealthiest businessmen, said the company wants to announce its partnership with an Asian operator after the passage of an initial bill towards legalizing casino gambling. (Reporting by Farah Mater, Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto; Editing by Dominic Lau)

