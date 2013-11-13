FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-UBS adviser team leaves to form independent firm
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-UBS adviser team leaves to form independent firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A team of financial advisers from UBS AG has left to form an independent investment firm in partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners, Dynasty said on Tuesday.

Jonathan Blau, a former senior vice president at UBS, founded Fusion Family Wealth LLC with Harvey Radler, James Cloudman and advisers Jeffrey Blick and Joel Bodner, all formerly of UBS.

The team, which managed $900 million in client assets at UBS, founded the new firm on Nov. 8, Blau said in an interview. Blau is the president and chief executive of Fusion Family Wealth, which has offices in New York City and on Long Island.

Dynasty has created an investment platform for the team’s new firm that includes proprietary research from Wilshire Associates and Callan Associates as well as reporting technology and portfolio tools from Envestnet.

“We’re not aware of anyone who has the breadth of Dynasty’s capabilities,” Blau said. “From a business development standpoint, we have a lot of creative freedom.”

Blau declined to comment on his team’s annual revenue production while at UBS.

A representative of UBS declined to comment on the departures.

The move came after Dynasty announced on Nov. 4 that it had partnered with two former Credit Suisse financial advisers to help bolster their independent investment advisory firm.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.