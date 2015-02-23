ON THE MOVE-Dynasty adds 2 Morgan Stanley brokers in St. Louis

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dynasty Financial Partners, the high-end service provider started by former Smith Barney brokers that supports around 30 independent financial adviser firms, said that two St. Louis-based financial advisers left Morgan Stanley to join their platform on Monday.

Scott Highmark, 41, and Larry Shikles, 51, resigned from Morgan Stanley on Friday, and opened their new offices about 10 minutes closer to mid-town St. Louis on Monday, Highmark told Reuters.

The two learned about Dynasty from their former colleagues at Smith Barney, where Highmark and Shikles used to work before Morgan Stanley bought the firm from Citigroup in early 2009.

Todd Thomson, Dynasty’s chairman, previously served as the head of Smith Barney, and Shirl Penney, Dynasty’s founder and president, was formerly the head of business development for Smith Barney.

Penney founded Dynasty in late 2010 to provide advisers who left major Wall Street brokerages to start independent businesses with transition support, technology, research and custodial support.

With Highmark and Shikles, Dynasty now has 27 independent adviser firms on its platform that manage a combined $23 billion in client assets.

Highmark and Shikles managed around $800 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley serving primarily multi-generation family business clients and corporate executives.

Advisers who change firms typically take 70 percent or more of their clients with them within the first six months of launching their new business.

Joining Highmark and Shikles from Morgan Stanley are Jim Steiner, Missy Brown, Barbi Charleville, Shannon Fowler, Darlene Smith and Gail Wild.

Prior to joining Morgan Stanley in 2013, Steiner was a professional sports agent. Highmark, who played basketball for his alma mater St. Louis University, said they plan on offering family office services for sports clients in the future. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)