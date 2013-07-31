ON THE MOVE-Dynasty Financial lands veteran UBS adviser team

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Dynasty Financial Partners, a wealth management startup that has expanded by attracting breakaway veteran brokers, said Wednesday that it had added a team from UBS Wealth Management Americas to one of its independent advisory practices in the New York area.

Advisers Stuart Conley and Harvey Spira left UBS in June to join Further Lane, a New York-based boutique investment firm established in 1996. Further Lane’s wealth management arm has $400 million in assets under management.

Further Lane is one of the partnering firms at Dynasty, which was founded in December 2010 by former Citigroup Inc executive Shirl Penney.

Dynasty targets advisers with $300 million or more in assets under management. Besides helping so-called breakaway advisers set up their own firms, it assists its existing partner firms in recruiting veteran advisers, a strategy known in industry parlance as a tuck-in.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment on Conley and Spira’s departure. Both were senior vice presidents of investments at the firm, where they had a combined $125 million in client assets under management.

The pair specialize in planning for business sales and initial public offerings, exit strategies for business owners and executives, and retirement and legacy planning.

Conley specializes in portfolio management for high-net-worth investors and is a 17-year veteran of the financial services industry. Before joining UBS, he was a director of investments at Oppenheimer & Co and a financial adviser at Smith Barney, which is now part of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Spira has expertise in financial planning for families with closely held businesses and in helping high-level executives manage their concentrated and restricted stock positions. He was a managing director at Bear Stearns before working at UBS.