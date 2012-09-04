ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch teams go independent, join Dynasty

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Two veteran adviser teams from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch have left the brokerage to form a new independent wealth management firm with Dynasty Financial Partners.

The two teams, which moved on Friday, opened True Private Wealth Advisors LLC, an independent advisory firm based in Salem, Oregon.

“Over the last couple of years, we felt like we had experienced more bureaucracy that took us away from our clients,” said former Merrill branch manager Steve Altman about his decision to go independent.

Altman, who had been at Merrill for almost 16 years, moved with his partner Brett Davis. The two were joined by advisers Jason Herber and Todd Gescher, a team also formerly with Merrill. All four were senior financial advisers at the firm.

“We felt like the four of us could come together and work together to build something new,” Altman said. “We had been close friends for quite a while, and our business models are very similar.”

The teams are joined by registered client associates Rebecca Engeln and Deborah Parosa, also from Merrill.

Herber said many of the group’s clients include former business owners, who are able to relate to the advisers’ decision to go independent and become business owners themselves.

“They’re excited that this is a fresh start,” Herber said.

The group is the 15th independent advisory team to join Dynasty, which caters to advisers who are independent, or want to go it alone, but lack the backing of a big firm. About half of Dynasty’s teams joined from already independent practices, while the other half were newly formed from advisers exiting big brokerages.

Dynasty, founded by former Citigroup executive Shirl Penney in December 2010, offers technological and administrative support for those newly independent teams. The firm targets the top 3 percent of advisers, focusing on those with $300 million or more in assets under management.

Penney said that the firm eventually plans to expand to 100 teams managing $100 billion in client assets over the next six years.