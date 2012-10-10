FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dynasty REIT launch yuan-denominated Singapore IPO
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Dynasty REIT launch yuan-denominated Singapore IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dynasty Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns Chinese assets, on Wednesday filed the prospectus for what will be Singapore’s first yuan-denominated initial public offering.

Dynasty, which is managed by a unit of property fund manager ARA Asset Management, is offering 893.9 million and 901.3 million units to investors at 4.40 to 4.70 yuan a unit.

Including units taken up by cornerstone investors and another ARA unit, Dynasty will sell a total of 1.15 billion units, valuing the IPO at up to 5.41 billion yuan.

DBS Group and Standard Chartered are joint financial advisers for the deal. ($1 = 6.2878 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.