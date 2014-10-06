FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo advisers launch firm with Dynasty Financial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Two financial advisers who left Wells Fargo Advisors in late summer to launch their own independent advisory firm outside Kansas City, Kansas, joined Dynasty Financial Partners’ network, Dynasty said on Monday.

Timothy Rodgers and Keith Osborne, who managed $400 million in combined client assets at Wells Fargo, resigned in mid-July and early August respectively to open NovaR Wealth Advisors along with client services associate Brian Fry.

Rodgers, who spent two-thirds of his 30-year career at AG Edwards, said running his own business allows him to present more options and investment opportunities to his clients, many of whom are high net worth individuals.

Dynasty is a New York firm founded in 2010 by former Smith Barney and Citigroup executives that designs technology and investment products for independent advisers.

“With NovaR Wealth as an independent firm through Dynasty, we now have access to a much wider selection of financial resources,” Rodgers said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

