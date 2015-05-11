CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Dynasty adds Maine brokers that managed $425 mln

(Corrects second paragraph to say one adviser joined the firm from LPL Financial.)

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Dynasty Financial Partners, a high-end service provider started by former Smith Barney brokers that supports around 30 independent financial adviser firms, said Monday it added a firm in Maine that managed about $425 million in assets.

Led by financial advisers Scott Upham, Odette Galli and John Duffy, the advisory group Cribstone Capital Management joined Dynasty’s platform in Brunswick, Maine, from Ameriprise Financial and LPL Financial.

Upham, who co-founded Cribstone when he worked at Ameriprise in 2012, named the firm after a nearly 90-year-old bridge in nearby Harpswell, Maine, that was built to link two islands and withstand 10-foot-tides.

Upham said Cribstone’s clients, three-quarters of which are high net worth Maine families, almost all have philanthropic ties with many focused on the environment. Cribstone’s niche is to create long-term financial plans for those clients and help them develop “a mission for the rest of their moneys,” he said.

Upham did something similar before he joined Ameriprise in 2012. The Maine native spent seven years at Russel Financial Services helping financial advisers work with non-profit clients to develop governance plans.

Galli, who joined Ameriprise in 2013, started her career at Morgan Stanley, and later worked for non-profit organizations, including the Maine Audubon and National Wildlife Federation. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by James Dalgleish)