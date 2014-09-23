FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Dynasty hires two executives in marketing and support
#Funds News
September 23, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Dynasty hires two executives in marketing and support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - New York-based Dynasty Financial Partners said on Tuesday it hired two executives from Bank of America Corp’s US Trust and Goldman Sachs .

Kara Valentine joined Dynasty as the director of marketing from US Trust where she was a senior vice president and divisional marketing executive.

Janessa Biller joined Dynasty as vice president of relationship management, and will provide operational and technical support for independent advisers affiliated with Dynasty. She previously worked as a vice president in Goldman Sachs’ Prime Brokerage Client Services and Securities Division.

Dynasty is a wealth management group founded in 2010 by former Smith Barney and Citigroup Inc executives that provides technology and investment products to help advisers set up their own firms, and assists existing partner firms in recruiting new veteran advisers. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Matthew Lewis)

