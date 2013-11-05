ON THE MOVE-Dynasty Financial partners with firm founded by ex-Credit Suisse team

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Dynasty Financial Partners said Monday that two financial advisers formerly with Credit Suisse have chosen Dynasty’s platform to power their independent investment advisory firm.

Hal Lambert and Jeffrey Wildin, both former directors at Credit Suisse, are using Dynasty’s platform to bolster their independent firm, Point Bridge Capital. The team managed $1 billion at Credit Suisse.

“The response has been very positive. A lot of the clients are entrepreneurs, so they really get it,” said Lambert, founder and chief executive of Point Bridge.

The team left Credit Suisse on Oct. 18 and started Point Bridge on the same day. Point Bridge has offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Wildin heads the firm’s Dallas office as a managing director.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the departures.

Point Bridge pays a fee to Dynasty in order to access Dynasty’s investment platform, including its investment technology, research and analytics.

Lambert said that he started to consider launching his own firm nine years ago, but waited until now since costs have fallen on investment technology. He said he is looking for more adviser teams to join Point Bridge.

Lambert declined to comment on his and Wildin’s annual revenue production while at Credit Suisse.