FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Omnia Family Wealth to use Dynasty Financial's platform
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Omnia Family Wealth to use Dynasty Financial's platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Dynasty Financial Partners said on Tuesday independent advisory firm Omnia Family Wealth, which manages more than $1 billion in assets, will use its wealth management services platform.

Dynasty is a New York firm founded in 2010 by former Smith Barney and Citigroup executives that designs technology and investment products for independent advisers.

Former Merrill Lynch advisers Steven Wagner and his son Michael launched Omnia Family Wealth in Aventura, Florida.

Dynasty said it has crafted a customized platform for Omnia, which includes its investment platform.

Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.