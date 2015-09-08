ON THE MOVE-Omnia Family Wealth to use Dynasty Financial's platform

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Dynasty Financial Partners said on Tuesday independent advisory firm Omnia Family Wealth, which manages more than $1 billion in assets, will use its wealth management services platform.

Dynasty is a New York firm founded in 2010 by former Smith Barney and Citigroup executives that designs technology and investment products for independent advisers.

Former Merrill Lynch advisers Steven Wagner and his son Michael launched Omnia Family Wealth in Aventura, Florida.

Dynasty said it has crafted a customized platform for Omnia, which includes its investment platform.