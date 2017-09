Aug 31 (Reuters) - Dynasty Financial Partners said SevenBridge Financial Group, an independent advisory firm based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, will use its wealth management services platform.

SevenBridge Financial, with over $250 million in client assets, is run by managing partners Charles Eberly and Lawrence DeFluri. Both Eberly and DeFluri had worked at Wells Fargo Advisors for 16 years. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)