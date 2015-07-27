ON THE MOVE-Former Barclays Wealth advisers launch firm with Dynasty Financial

July 27 (Reuters) - Dynasty Financial Partners said six financial advisers, who left Barclays Plc’s wealth management unit to launch their own advisory firm, will use its platform to manage their business.

Summit Trail Advisors, with over $3 billion in client assets, is being launched by Jack Petersen, James Cantelupe, Peter Lee, Tom Palecek, David Romhilt and John Scarborough. .

The six partners have worked together for over a decade with several companies, including Lehman Brothers, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Morgan Stanley and Cambridge Associates.

Dynasty is a New York firm founded in 2010 by former Smith Barney and Citigroup Inc executives that designs technology and investment products for independent advisers. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)