FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dynasty Metals says armed robbery at Ecuador gold mine
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 7:18 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dynasty Metals says armed robbery at Ecuador gold mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc said armed robbers made off with bars containing gold and silver at its Zaruma gold project in Ecuador, and warned the incident might have an adverse effect on its near-term production plans.

Armed robbers escaped with dore bars containing about 1,300 ounces of gold and 4,000 ounces of silver from the company’s processing plant located in the El Oro province in southwestern Ecuador, the company said.

Dore bars are alloy bars of semi-pure gold and silver made at the mine site and are refined later.

Dynasty had about 1,200 ounces of gold contained in dore bars as of March 31, according to information on the company’s website.

No employees were fatally injured and the company is in the process of filing an insurance claim, it said in a statement on Monday.

If the company fails to recover the stolen dore bars or does not receive sufficient insurance proceeds in a reasonable time period, there may be an adverse impact on its liquidity and operations, Dynasty said.

Shares of Vancouver-based Dynasty were down 5 percent at C$1.33 in late-afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.