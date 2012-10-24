FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ARA suspends Dynasty REIT IPO due to worsening market conditions
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

ARA suspends Dynasty REIT IPO due to worsening market conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - ARA Asset Management said on Wednesday it is suspending Dynasty Real Estate Investment Trust’s planned initial public offering, worth up to 5.41 billion yuan ($866 million), due to a worsening in overall market conditions.

The offering would have been Singapore’s first yuan-denominated REIT.

Dynasty, managed by a unit of property fund manager ARA Asset Management Ltd, planned to offer between 893.2 million and 900.8 million units to investors at 4.40 to 4.70 yuan each, or S$0.855 to S$0.915 each.

ARA, part-owned by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, planned to inject three Chinese office and retail properties in Nanjing, Dalian and Shanghai into the trust.

DBS Group, Standard Chartered and Macquarie are the joint global coordinators, underwriters and issue managers for the IPO. ($1 = 6.2480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.