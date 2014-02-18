FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dynavax withdraws EU marketing application for Hep B vaccine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Dynavax withdraws EU marketing application for Hep B vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp said it had withdrawn a European marketing application for its experimental hepatitis B vaccine due to safety concerns raised by the European Medicines Agency.

The EMA had said current safety data on the vaccine, Heplisav, was too limited to rule out a risk of “less common serious adverse events.”

Heplisav is the company’s most advanced produced under development.

The drug developer said it withdrew the application because it would not be able to gather sufficient data to respond to the regulator in the time required.

An additional 8,000-subject trial intended to provide the data is expected to begin soon, the company said.

Berkeley, California-based Dynavax suffered a similar setback in February last year when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the vaccine.

Dynavax’s shares, which fell about 3 percent in early trading, were were up 1.7 percent at $1.79 on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.