9 months ago
Dynavax says U.S. FDA rejects its hepatitis B vaccine
November 14, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

Dynavax says U.S. FDA rejects its hepatitis B vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected the marketing application for its hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B, sending the company's shares tumbling 44 percent in premarket trading.

The drug developer said it received a "complete response letter" from the FDA, seeking information about certain "adverse events" during clinical trials, among other clarifications.

Dynavax said there was no request from the FDA for additional clinical trials and there were no apparent concerns about rare serious events.

Up to Friday's close of $11.60, Dynavax's shares had dropped about 52 percent this year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
