Dynegy Inc to buy assets from Duke Energy and Energy Capital Partners
August 22, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Dynegy Inc to buy assets from Duke Energy and Energy Capital Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. power company Dynegy Inc said on Friday that it would buy 12,500 megawatts (MW) of coal and gas generation assets from Duke Energy Corp and Energy Capital Partners, in two deals valued at $6.25 billion.

The deal will almost double Dynegy’s power-generation capacity.

“The addition of these portfolios transforms Dynegy by adding considerable scale in the PJM (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland) and New England markets,” Dynegy Chief Executive Robert Flexon said.

Flexon expects the deal to improve the company’s financial outlook by tripling its 2015 adjusted EBITDA. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

