FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dynegy says settles disputes with many creditors
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 4, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

Dynegy says settles disputes with many creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc said on Wednesday it has resolved disputes with many creditors of a unit it recently put into bankruptcy, a key step toward enabling that unit to emerge from Chapter 11.

The independent power company said it has reached an agreement in principle with creditors holding more than $2.5 billion of claims against its Dynegy Holdings LLC unit, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 7.

It said the agreement “contemplates the resolution of all disputes, claims and causes of action” between the unit and the parent company, which is not under bankruptcy protection.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.