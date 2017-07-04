FRANKFURT, July 4 DZ Bank, Germany's second-largest bank in terms of assets, said Tuesday that it had appointed co-chief executives to take over from January 2019.

Uwe Froehlich, currently president of the National Association of German Cooperative Banks, and Cornelius Riese, DZ Bank chief financial officer, will assume the helm from CEO Wolfgang Kirsch, the bank said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Victoria Bryan)