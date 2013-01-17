FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DZ bank warns member institutes it may need extra capital
January 17, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

DZ bank warns member institutes it may need extra capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - German cooperative lender DZ Bank has warned its member institutes that it may have to raise capital by 500 million euros ($665 million) this year.

Unlisted DZ, which acts as the umbrella organisation for around 900 cooperative banks, blamed stricter bank rules for causing the potential shortfall, according to a letter which was seen by Reuters.

“Whether or not we need to ask member institutes for help beyond this, remains to be seen,” said the letter, which was sent to member banks and signed by Chief Executive Wolfgang Kirsch.

Manager Magazin was first to report the existence of the letter.

In November, Kirsch said the bank was waiting for a signal from regulators about whether its capital cushion was sufficient even after risky assets were re-evaluated using stricter measurement criteria.

Under new Basel safety rules, lenders need to have a core Tier One capital ratio of 7 percent by 2019.

At the time, the umbrella organisation for Germany’s cooperative banks was also waiting to find out what the capital surcharge is for a national systemically relevant bank like DZ.

Another question mark for DZ is whether regulators agree with the Frankfurt-based lender’s view on core capital after it switches from German accounting rules to the internationally recognised IFRS standard beginning 2014.

At the time, DZ Bank, which reported a profit before tax of 515 million euros in the first half of 2012, continued to expect a full-year result above 1 billion euros, Kirsch said. ($1 = 0.7521 euros) (Reporting By Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
