German cooperative DZ Bank pips Deutsche Bank on profit
March 4, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

German cooperative DZ Bank pips Deutsche Bank on profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - Profit at German cooperative lender DZ Bank rose by nearly half last year, beating the country’s biggest lender Deutsche Bank, helped by a strong economy and fewer claims in its insurance business.

DZ Bank, which acts as the central bank to Germany’s network of local cooperative lenders, said net profit rose 47 percent to 2.2 billion euros ($2.45 billion) as provisions for bad loans fell and fund arm Union Investment and insurer R+V Versicherung posted strong returns.

Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, achieved net profit of only 1.7 billion euros last year.

DZ Bank’s pretax profit rose by nearly 30 percent to a record 2.9 billion euros, but the lender said it did not expect a further increase this year. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins and David Goodman)

