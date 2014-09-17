FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist investor Peltz wants DuPont to break up - WSJ
September 17, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Activist investor Peltz wants DuPont to break up - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has called for a break up of DuPont, arguing that the diversified chemicals company’s overly complex and bloated corporate structure overburdens its seven business lines, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In a letter to DuPont's board, Trian proposed to create one public company made up of faster-growing segments - its agriculture and nutrition businesses - and another with operations that generate strong cash flows, the report said.(on.wsj.com/1Dhx3Dg)

Trian, which last year disclosed a large stake in DuPont, said its proposal would eliminate $2 billion to $4 billion in annual costs and enable DuPont’s separated units to improve performance as they would be less bound by corporate red tape and better motivated and focused.

DuPont said it welcomes open communications with shareholders.

“We speak and meet with shareholders frequently, and while it is our policy not to comment on discussions with specific shareholders, we have had a constructive dialogue with Trian,” DuPont said in an email statement.

Trian was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

