a year ago
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-S.Korea's E-Land agrees $894 mln deal to sell clothing brand to China's V-Grass
#Corrections News
September 2, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-S.Korea's E-Land agrees $894 mln deal to sell clothing brand to China's V-Grass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(E-Land corrects number of stores in paragraph 3 to 1,400 from 8,000)

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Korea retail and apparel firm E-Land Group said on Friday it has signed a deal to sell its Teenie Weenie clothing brand to China's V-Grass Fashion Co Ltd for around 1 trillion won ($894 million), raising funds to cut its debt.

E-Land said in a statement it expected the deal, to be closed by the end of 2016, would help reduce its debt ratio to 220 percent, from 303 percent last year.

Teenie Weenie, which sells casual clothing aimed at teenagers and people in their early 20s, has about 1,400 stores in China. It had sales of more than 400 billion won last year, according to E-Land. ($1=1,118.0000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
