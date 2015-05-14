FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea retailers E-Mart, Shinsegae plan up to $619 mln selldown in Samsung Life -IFR
May 14, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea retailers E-Mart, Shinsegae plan up to $619 mln selldown in Samsung Life -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - E-Mart Co Ltd, South Korea’s largest hypermarket operator, and department store operator Shinsegae Co plan to sell an up to $619 million stake in insurer Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd , IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet for the transaction.

E-Mart and Shinsegae are offering 6 million shares of Samsung Life in an indicative range of 108,500 won to 112,500 won each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 6.9 percent to Thursday’s close of 116,500 won.

E-mart and Shinsegae didn’t immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee in SEOUL; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

